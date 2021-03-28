UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Seals Another 95 Quackery Outlets In 10 Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:10 PM

PHC seals another 95 quackery outlets in 10 cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 95 outlets of quacks in 10 cities after conducting raids on 638 centres during the last week.

According to the data shared by the PHC spokesperson on Sunday, on 28 centres, qualified physicians had started treating patients while other businesses were started on 204 quackery centres.

The commission will also keep surveillance of 269 treatment centres, which were being run by qualified physicians at the time of raids.

The PHC enforcement teams had carried out raids on over 500 centres in six cities and their adjoining areas, where 15 each centres were closed down in Faisalabad and Okara, 14 each in Lahore and Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh 11, and 10 in Rawalpindi, while others included Attock 9, Sialkot 5, and one each in Sargodha and Kasur.

Among these, the maximum number 57 was of the quacks, posing as general physicians and the rest were medicine stores, dental centres, laboratories, maternity homes etc.

In Lahore, Shaikh Clinic, Rizwan Clinic, Noman Dental Clinic, Akram Clinic, Family Welfare Clinic, Shafique Clinic, Gulshan-e-Daud Free Dispensary, Saleem Clinic, Ali Maternity Home, Naseem Clinic, Faisal Welfare Dispensary, Zubair Awais Clinic, Mother and Child Care Maternity Home and O2 Laboratory.

The PHC spokesperson informed the PHC had so far closed down over 31,700 quacks' centres, and imposed a fine of more than Rs 678 million.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Fine Kasur Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Sialkot Bahawalnagar Muzaffargarh Attock Sunday Family Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

2 hours ago

122,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

4 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.