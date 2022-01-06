PHC seals illegal drug treatment centre, recovers 133 persons

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Thursday locked down an unlawful drug treatment and rehabilitation centre by recovering 133 patients during its continuing action against illegal healthcare establishments across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Thursday locked down an unlawful drug treatment and rehabilitation centre by recovering 133 patients during its continuing action against illegal healthcare establishments across the province.

According to the PHC spokesperson, an illegal centre named Guardian Home was being operated under the banner of Khidmat-e-Adam Trust in Khokhar Pind near the Ring Road, at Badami Bagh area here. The centre was functioning illegally since it was neither registered nor licensed by the PHC. The centre administrators had virtually 'imprisoned' 133 individuals, who had been made to live in subhuman living conditions camouflaged as a drug treatment and rehabilitation centre.

The patients were repeatedly subjected to torture, and were not being provided any kind of treatment since no psychiatrists, psychologists, medical experts or paramedical staff had been appointed.

They were given substandard food without potable water. The Home did not have basic life necessities even, the PHC spokesperson informed.

On getting information, the district administration, health department, police and other departments concerned under the supervision of a PHC team conducted a joint operation. The officials evacuated 133 persons while experts of the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) examined them. Out of these, 123 were sent with their relatives, while 20 were admitted in the PIMH, and would be handed over to their kith and kin in due course.

The local police have initiated further action against the owners of the centre. According to an official report, nine FIRs have already been registered against the culprits.