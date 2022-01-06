UrduPoint.com

PHC Seals Illegal Drug Treatment Centre, Recovers 133 Persons

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 06:38 PM

PHC seals illegal drug treatment centre, recovers 133 persons

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Thursday locked down an unlawful drug treatment and rehabilitation centre by recovering 133 patients during its continuing action against illegal healthcare establishments across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Thursday locked down an unlawful drug treatment and rehabilitation centre by recovering 133 patients during its continuing action against illegal healthcare establishments across the province.

According to the PHC spokesperson, an illegal centre named Guardian Home was being operated under the banner of Khidmat-e-Adam Trust in Khokhar Pind near the Ring Road, at Badami Bagh area here. The centre was functioning illegally since it was neither registered nor licensed by the PHC. The centre administrators had virtually 'imprisoned' 133 individuals, who had been made to live in subhuman living conditions camouflaged as a drug treatment and rehabilitation centre.

The patients were repeatedly subjected to torture, and were not being provided any kind of treatment since no psychiatrists, psychologists, medical experts or paramedical staff had been appointed.

They were given substandard food without potable water. The Home did not have basic life necessities even, the PHC spokesperson informed.

On getting information, the district administration, health department, police and other departments concerned under the supervision of a PHC team conducted a joint operation. The officials evacuated 133 persons while experts of the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) examined them. Out of these, 123 were sent with their relatives, while 20 were admitted in the PIMH, and would be handed over to their kith and kin in due course.

The local police have initiated further action against the owners of the centre. According to an official report, nine FIRs have already been registered against the culprits.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Water Road Bagh

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab distributes cheques, certifi ..

Chief Minister Punjab distributes cheques, certificates among media graduates

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan: Discus ..

AJK PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan: Discusses upcoming civic polls, prom ..

2 minutes ago
 Snowfall in Murree increases tourists' influx

Snowfall in Murree increases tourists' influx

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia's foreign trade up 25 pct in 2021

Mongolia's foreign trade up 25 pct in 2021

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for early completion of RUDA, CBD, ..

Prime Minister for early completion of RUDA, CBD, Lai Expressway development pro ..

5 minutes ago
 Inzamam Ul Haq appointed as Peshawar Zalmi Preside ..

Inzamam Ul Haq appointed as Peshawar Zalmi President for PSL 2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.