UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Seals Lab Over Violation Of Tests' Procedure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

PHC seals lab over violation of tests' procedure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed a collection centre and suspended services of a laboratory for violating its directions for using rapid testing instead of PCR of the suspected COVID-19 cases.

It was came to the notice of the PHC that 'Lab One' was carrying out rapid diagnostics and serological tests – not considered up to the standards – for detection of COVID-19.

A PHC team sealed its Collection Centre in Garden Town, whereas services were suspended at its main branch, located on Multan road.

Earlier, the PHC has directed all the public and private laboratories to refrain from carrying out such testing as false-negative tests could lead to local transmission.

This was in pursuance to a letter from the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department. It has issued the letter in light of the recommendations of the National Institute of Health. The Institute has not recommended any such immunochromatographic or serological rapid screening tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infections.

The NIH has endorsed only PCR-based testing for the detection of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Multan Education Punjab Road Lead All From

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

2 hours ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

2 hours ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

2 hours ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

2 hours ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.