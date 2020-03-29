PHC seals lab over violation of tests' procedure

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed a collection centre and suspended services of a laboratory for violating its directions for using rapid testing instead of PCR of the suspected COVID-19 cases.

It was came to the notice of the PHC that 'Lab One' was carrying out rapid diagnostics and serological tests – not considered up to the standards – for detection of COVID-19.

A PHC team sealed its Collection Centre in Garden Town, whereas services were suspended at its main branch, located on Multan road.

Earlier, the PHC has directed all the public and private laboratories to refrain from carrying out such testing as false-negative tests could lead to local transmission.

This was in pursuance to a letter from the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department. It has issued the letter in light of the recommendations of the National Institute of Health. The Institute has not recommended any such immunochromatographic or serological rapid screening tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infections.

The NIH has endorsed only PCR-based testing for the detection of COVID-19.