PHC seals private hospital, registers case against quack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed a private hospital for violating the commission orders and got registered a case against a quack for illegally de-sealing a pharmacy.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, a private hospital Zaib Medical Centre, located at Johar Town here, was sealed for not implementing the commission orders to stop provision of treatment facilities, and was fined Rs 0.5 million, which is the maximum as per the PHC Act 2010. Instead of acting as per the directions, and to avoid further legal action, foreign nationals, who were running the setup, changed its name to Zaib Medical Centre from Zhong Baa Hospital. The foreign medics were found treating patients without getting registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

A PHC team sealed the premises and issued notices for further legal action.

On the complaint of the PHC enforcement team, a first information report (FIR) was registered by the Shalimar Police Station against quack Muhammad Jameel for illegally de-sealing his Jameel Medical Centre, and making it functional without fulfilling legal requirements.

Moreover, the PHC sealed 47 illegal treatment centres after its teams visited 224 centres in district Lahore. "So far, the PHC teams had visited 10,678 healthcare centres, and shuttered 3,53 quackery outlets in the district Lahore only," added the spokesperson.