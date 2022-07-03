UrduPoint.com

PHC Seals Private Hospital, Registers Case Against Quack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 07:30 PM

PHC seals private hospital, registers case against quack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed a private hospital for violating the commission orders and got registered a case against a quack for illegally de-sealing a pharmacy.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, a private hospital Zaib Medical Centre, located at Johar Town here, was sealed for not implementing the commission orders to stop provision of treatment facilities, and was fined Rs 0.5 million, which is the maximum as per the PHC Act 2010. Instead of acting as per the directions, and to avoid further legal action, foreign nationals, who were running the setup, changed its name to Zaib Medical Centre from Zhong Baa Hospital. The foreign medics were found treating patients without getting registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

A PHC team sealed the premises and issued notices for further legal action.

On the complaint of the PHC enforcement team, a first information report (FIR) was registered by the Shalimar Police Station against quack Muhammad Jameel for illegally de-sealing his Jameel Medical Centre, and making it functional without fulfilling legal requirements.

Moreover, the PHC sealed 47 illegal treatment centres after its teams visited 224 centres in district Lahore. "So far, the PHC teams had visited 10,678 healthcare centres, and shuttered 3,53 quackery outlets in the district Lahore only," added the spokesperson.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Police Station Sunday FIR Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

10 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

19 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

19 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.