PHC seals quackery centres, arrests one

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) shuttered 52 quacks' outlets in seven cities during the last one week.

A spokesperson for the PHC said on Sunday that an FIR was also registered against a quack Abdul Shakoor, who was arrested by the Chunian police for illegally reopening his clinic after it was sealed by the PHC team in July.

The PHC enforcement teams raided 498 quackery centres whereas 198 centres were marked for surveillance, while 28 qualified physicians were found treating patients at the health facilities.

Among the closed down centres, 10 were in Chakwal, nine each in Jhang, Khanewal and Muzaffargarh, six each in Lahore and Faisalabad, and three were in Rawalpindi.

In Lahore, Rasheed Clinic, Defence Dental Care, Babar Dental Care, Al-Rehman Homeopathic Clinic, Guardian Home and Bismillah Medical and Homeopathic Store were shuttered.