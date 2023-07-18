Open Menu

PHC Seeks Details Of Cases Against Ali Muhammad

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PHC seeks details of cases against Ali Muhammad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday directed Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD), police and other concerned departments to provide the details of all cases against PTI leader Ali Muhammad by 25th July.

The bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ijaz Anwar also barred the CTD, police from arresting PTI leader till the next hearing.

