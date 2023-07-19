Open Menu

PHC Seeks Details Of Cases Against PTI Leader From DC Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PHC seeks details of cases against PTI leader from DC Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday directed Deputy Commissioner Kohat to submit details of cases registered against PTI leader Shehryar Afridi till July 26.

The bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ijaz Anwar during a hearing on the application filed by the counsel of former Federal minister Shehryar Afridi asked the DC, why Afridi was nominated in MPO case since he was in jail for the last 46 days.

The bench asked the DC to submit his reply and details of the cases against the petitioner at the next hearing.

Additional Advocate General Barrister Yasin appeared before the court on behalf of the provincial government.

