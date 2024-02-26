Open Menu

PHC Seeks Details Of Cases Against Senator Shibli Faraz In Three Days

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice S M Attiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmed on Monday sought details of cases from NAB, government and anti-corruption department against PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz.

The court ordered the Deputy Attorney General that a detailed report of cases must be submitted within three days and adjourned the hearing till March 5.

Earlier, the counsel of the Senator Shibli Faraz, Muhammad Inam Yousafzai Advocate, requested the court to seek details of the cases against him.

The court said that on the last hearing, it ordered that the matter should be referred to the concerned court.

The petitioner’s lawyer responded that they did non know the number of FIRs were registered against Shibli Faraz.

The DAG told the court that there was no case against Shibli Faraz by the Federal government and NAB had not issued any notice.

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Muhammad Ali said he would submit the answer at the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 5.

