PHC seeks details of cases, inquiries against ex MNA, MPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti-Corruption Department and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to provide details of the cases registered against former MNA Mehboob Shah and MPA Humayun.

The bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Qazl Subhan asked the anti-corruption watchdogs to provide details of all the cases and inquiries against the petitioners.

Earlier, the legal counsel of the petitioner's Advocate Malik Ajmal Advocate said that as soon as the petitioners are released from jail, they are arrested in another case.

He said that anti-corruption bodies had not provided details of the cases and inquiries against them.

The court has asked NAB, Anti-Corruption and FIA to respond on the next hearing.

Meanwhile, in another case, against former MNA Anwer Taj, the court adjourned the hearing till August 21 due to the unavailability of the legal counsel of the petitioner.