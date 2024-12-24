PHC seeks ECP reply against non holding of Senate election in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Tuesday sought the reply of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against non holding of the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The division bench of Peshawar High Court has passed the order on a petition filed by Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf leader, Azam Khan Swati.

ECP lawyer informed the court that a meeting about holding of Senate election was held on December 10 last, and that consultation was underway in this regard.

He said that a review petition about reserved seats was also pending in supreme court and we was looking towards it.

On this, the Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim granted two weeks to ECP for submission of the reply and adjourned the case till January 16.

APP/fam