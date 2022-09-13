UrduPoint.com

PHC Seeks ECP's Response Over Postponement Of By-elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PHC seeks ECP's response over postponement of by-elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday sought response from Election Commission of Pakistan over postponement of by-elections in 13 Constituencies by September 16.

Awami National Party provincial president and candidate for the NA-24, Aimal Wali Khan has challenged the Election Commission's notification issued on September 8 to postpone all by-elections due to flood situation disrupting normal life.

The petitioner lawyers, MPA Khushdil Khan and PHC Bar Association President Rehmanullah Khan told the court that as per Constitution election on the vacant seat is mandatory within 60 days and the Election Commission has not cited a valid reason for postponement of by-elections.

The Election Commission has postponed by-elections, scheduled to be held on September 25.

The ANP lawyers have requested the court to declare ECP notification forpostponement of by-elections in 13 constituencies as null and void.

The ANP lawyers pleaded the court to issue order to hold polling in NA-24, Charsadda II as per schedule.

