PHC Seeks Federal, KP Governments’ Responses Over Security Of Judiciary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from the Federal and provincial governments over security of the judiciary in the province.

The bench comprising Chief Justice, PHC Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed while conducting a hearing on law and order situation in the province as filed by the KP bar council, expressed concerns over the security situation in the province.

The CJ PHC passed strong remarks on the issue of judges' security and said that "we cannot hold guns ourselves, the government has to take the issue of judges' security seriously."

On this occasion, Advocate General and Additional Attorney General also appeared in the court.

The court sought answers to six questions on the matter, however the Advocate General KP said that the Inspector General of Police had requested a two-day time to submit a detailed reply.

The Chief Justice noted on this occasion that "One incident after another happens in the province; we are in more danger."

The Chief Justice directed the federal government to also consider this matter seriously and directed the federal government to play its imperative role in this regard.

The court sought a detailed report over the security of the judiciary in the province from both the federal and provincial governments and adjourned the hearing till October 30.

