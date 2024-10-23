PHC Seeks Federal, KP Governments’ Responses Over Security Of Judiciary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from the Federal and provincial governments over security of the judiciary in the province.
The bench comprising Chief Justice, PHC Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed while conducting a hearing on law and order situation in the province as filed by the KP bar council, expressed concerns over the security situation in the province.
The CJ PHC passed strong remarks on the issue of judges' security and said that "we cannot hold guns ourselves, the government has to take the issue of judges' security seriously."
On this occasion, Advocate General and Additional Attorney General also appeared in the court.
The court sought answers to six questions on the matter, however the Advocate General KP said that the Inspector General of Police had requested a two-day time to submit a detailed reply.
The Chief Justice noted on this occasion that "One incident after another happens in the province; we are in more danger."
The Chief Justice directed the federal government to also consider this matter seriously and directed the federal government to play its imperative role in this regard.
The court sought a detailed report over the security of the judiciary in the province from both the federal and provincial governments and adjourned the hearing till October 30.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP visits Shaheen Dairy Qasimabad, assures to arrest suspects involved in robbery31 seconds ago
-
AC urges farmers to stop burning crop residue in Nowshera Virkan10 minutes ago
-
26th constitutional amendment approved with broad consensus11 minutes ago
-
Dead chickens recovered, suspect arrested in Kasur11 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana hold meeting for Polio eradication drive20 minutes ago
-
KP govt takes pragmatic step to promote industrial development: CM’s aide20 minutes ago
-
DC Gujranwala inspects city infrastructure21 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to finalize ‘Polio Eradication Campaign’ arrangements:21 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,200 cusecs water30 minutes ago
-
Police seize large drug consignment, arrest notorious dealer31 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue activities reviewed41 minutes ago