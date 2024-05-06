PHC Seeks From KP IGP, AG Over Disappearance Of PTI Activist Kamran Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Monday sought reply from Advocate General, Attorney General and IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 7 days in the case of disappearance of PTI activist Kamran Khan.
On behalf of the petitioner, Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah and Malik Samiullah Advocate appeared in the court.
Syed Sikandar Hayat, the petitioner's lawyer, told the court that it can be seen in the CCTV cameras that the petitioner's husband was kidnapped.
The Chief Justice asked the attorney general, police and advocate general to respond within seven days.
