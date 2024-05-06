Open Menu

PHC Seeks From KP IGP, AG Over Disappearance Of PTI Activist Kamran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PHC seeks from KP IGP, AG over disappearance of PTI activist Kamran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Monday sought reply from Advocate General, Attorney General and IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 7 days in the case of disappearance of PTI activist Kamran Khan.

On behalf of the petitioner, Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah and Malik Samiullah Advocate appeared in the court.

Syed Sikandar Hayat, the petitioner's lawyer, told the court that it can be seen in the CCTV cameras that the petitioner's husband was kidnapped.

The Chief Justice asked the attorney general, police and advocate general to respond within seven days.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police From Court

Recent Stories

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation ..

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal

26 minutes ago
 CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry rep ..

CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case

55 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for h ..

Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..

1 hour ago
 Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

2 hours ago
 SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC r ..

SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats

2 hours ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

3 hours ago
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for ear ..

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute

3 hours ago
 Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to presen ..

Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

6 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan