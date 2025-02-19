Open Menu

PHC Seeks Govt Response On Transfer Of University Chancellor’s Powers To CM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PHC seeks Govt response on transfer of university chancellor’s powers to CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought a response from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government regarding a petition challenging the transfer of universitirs' chancellorship powers from the Governor to the Chief Minister.

A two-member bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice S.M. Attiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the petition. The court issued a notice to the provincial government, directing it to submit a reply in the next hearing.

Petitioner's counsel, Advocate Lajbar Khan, argued that the KP Universities Act was amended to shift the chancellor’s powers from the Governor to the Chief Minister through a money bill, which he claimed was unconstitutional.

He contended that the Governor, as the Federal representative, ensures universities remain apolitical, whereas granting these powers to the Chief Minister could expose universities to political influence.

The petition requested the court to declare the amendments illegal and nullify them.

The case will be further deliberated in the upcoming hearing.

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

32 minutes ago
 Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

53 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

1 hour ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

2 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

2 hours ago
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

2 hours ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

2 hours ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

4 hours ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan