PHC Seeks Govt Response On Transfer Of University Chancellor’s Powers To CM
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought a response from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government regarding a petition challenging the transfer of universitirs' chancellorship powers from the Governor to the Chief Minister.
A two-member bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice S.M. Attiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the petition. The court issued a notice to the provincial government, directing it to submit a reply in the next hearing.
Petitioner's counsel, Advocate Lajbar Khan, argued that the KP Universities Act was amended to shift the chancellor’s powers from the Governor to the Chief Minister through a money bill, which he claimed was unconstitutional.
He contended that the Governor, as the Federal representative, ensures universities remain apolitical, whereas granting these powers to the Chief Minister could expose universities to political influence.
The petition requested the court to declare the amendments illegal and nullify them.
The case will be further deliberated in the upcoming hearing.
