PHC seeks replies in missing persons cases

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought detailed replies from the federal and provincial governments regarding the increasing number of missing persons cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought detailed replies from the federal and provincial governments regarding the increasing number of missing persons cases.

Acting Chief Justice PHC Ateeq Shah, while hearing multiple petitions related to disappearances, expressed serious concerns over the issue and emphasized the need for transparency and accountability.

During the hearing, the Additional Advocate General, Deputy Attorney General, and police focal persons appeared before the court. Notices were issued in 10 petitions, directing the authorities to provide comprehensive responses.

Acting Chief Ateeq Shah questioned the police focal person, asking, "Why are so many people going missing?" The police official responded that many individuals disappear voluntarily due to personal enmity, debt, or to avoid arrest.

The court, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of detail in police reports. The Acting Chief Justice remarked, "The police should know why someone is missing. Simply stating that the person is not in custody is not enough. Reports must include more details."

The Additional Advocate General supported the court's stance, suggesting that Station House Officers (SHOs) should submit detailed reports for every missing person, covering aspects such as their character, business, and other relevant information.

The court was also informed that some individuals disappear after committing bank fraud, while others are deceived into going missing.

Acting Chief Ateeq Shah stressed the importance of thorough investigations and proper documentation to address the issue effectively.