PHC Seeks Replies In Missing Persons Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 06:57 PM
The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought detailed replies from the federal and provincial governments regarding the increasing number of missing persons cases
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought detailed replies from the federal and provincial governments regarding the increasing number of missing persons cases.
Acting Chief Justice PHC Ateeq Shah, while hearing multiple petitions related to disappearances, expressed serious concerns over the issue and emphasized the need for transparency and accountability.
During the hearing, the Additional Advocate General, Deputy Attorney General, and police focal persons appeared before the court. Notices were issued in 10 petitions, directing the authorities to provide comprehensive responses.
Acting Chief Ateeq Shah questioned the police focal person, asking, "Why are so many people going missing?" The police official responded that many individuals disappear voluntarily due to personal enmity, debt, or to avoid arrest.
The court, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of detail in police reports. The Acting Chief Justice remarked, "The police should know why someone is missing. Simply stating that the person is not in custody is not enough. Reports must include more details."
The Additional Advocate General supported the court's stance, suggesting that Station House Officers (SHOs) should submit detailed reports for every missing person, covering aspects such as their character, business, and other relevant information.
The court was also informed that some individuals disappear after committing bank fraud, while others are deceived into going missing.
Acting Chief Ateeq Shah stressed the importance of thorough investigations and proper documentation to address the issue effectively.
Recent Stories
UAEAA, ICAC sign MoU to deepen anti-corruption cooperation
KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final ..
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Women’s development vital for sustainable economic stability: Adviser to Chief ..
Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central Asia
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition
PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conference
SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
UK High Commissioner calls on PM42 minutes ago
-
Trailer kills motorcyclist52 minutes ago
-
AC inspects Ramazan bazaar52 minutes ago
-
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes15 minutes ago
-
Malaysia High Commissioner holds an academic discourse with students of Riphah1 hour ago
-
Divisional admin mobilized to deliver Ramazan package to people1 hour ago
-
Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority Chiniot inspected 88 food points1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inspects public service projects in Multan1 hour ago
-
WASA recovers Rs.12.779m from defaulters1 hour ago
-
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 14 road traffic accidents1 hour ago
-
PMDP pays tribute to Shahbaz Bhatti on his death anniversary1 hour ago