PHC Seeks Reply From ECP On Petitions Against Election Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PHC seeks reply from ECP on petitions against election results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Election Commission on the petitions against the election results and sought a response within two-day.

A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmed heard the case filed by PTI leaders Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Mehmood Jan and Ali Zaman, challenging the election results and refusal of provision of form-45 to them.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim asked whether they want form 45, on which Ali Gohar Durrani Advocate said that the certified form-45 were not being provided to them.

The court issued a notice to the Election Commission and asked for a reply by March 7.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malik Shahab, Asim Khan, Hamid ul Haq and Arbab Jahandad had also submitted applications in the court for provision of valid form-45.

