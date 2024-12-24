PHC seeks reply from ECP over non-holding Senate elections in KP

The Peshawar High Court has sought a reply from the Election Commission for not holding Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by January 16

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar High Court has sought a reply from the Election Commission for not holding Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by January 16.

The petition in this regard filed by PTI leader Azam Swati was heard by the bench comprising Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed.

During the hearing, the Election Commission's lawyer informed the court that a meeting regarding the Senate elections was held on December 10, and consultations are still ongoing.

He further explained that a petition regarding the review of reserved seats is also pending in the Supreme Court, which is also being considered.

The court instructed the lawyer to submit a reply within two weeks. In response, the Election Commission's lawyer requested more time.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that the court cannot grant unlimited time and must set a final deadline for submitting the response.

The court has ordered the Election Commission to submit its response by January 16 and adjourned the hearing.