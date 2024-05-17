Open Menu

PHC Seeks Reply From Federal Govt For Inclusion Of Swati Name In PNIL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PHC seeks reply from federal govt for inclusion of Swati name in PNIL

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmed on Friday sought a response from the Federal government within seven days over the inclusion of the name of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

The counsel of the petitioner told the court that Babar Saleem was the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, and he wanted to go abroad but the name was included in the PNIL.

Justice Arshad Ali inquired as to why the speaker's name was included in the PNIL.

