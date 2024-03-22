PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on a petition of former Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash about the inclusion of his name in the stop list, on Friday sought a reply from the Federal government within 10 days.

The hearing was conducted by a two-member bench consisting of Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah.

The petitioner's lawyer Ali Zaman Advocate informed the court that it had been two months since the name of Kamran Bangash and was not removed.

He said that Kamran Bangash wanted to perform Umrah.

The court has asked the federal government and the relevant parties to respond within 10 days and adjourned the hearing till April 4.

