Open Menu

PHC Seeks Reply From Federal, KP Govts In 11 Missing Persons' Cases

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 11:18 PM

PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missing persons' cases

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday held a hearing on 11 petitions related to missing persons, and sought responses from both the provincial and federal governments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday held a hearing on 11 petitions related to missing persons, and sought responses from both the provincial and Federal governments.

The hearing was presided over by Acting Chief Justice Justice SM Attiq Shah, with the Deputy Attorney General, Additional Advocate General, and police focal persons present in court.

During the proceedings, the court was informed that reports for five cases had already been submitted by the relevant authorities, while reports for the remaining six cases were still awaited.

The court directed the concerned institutions to submit the pending reports.

One petitioner appeared before the court and stated that his son-in-law had gone missing from Bara, while another petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that his client had been taken from the Torkham border, but it remained unclear who had detained him and why.

The court then sought a response from the federal government regarding the matter.

Additionally, a petition was filed at Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station in Peshawar, complaining about the non-registration of an FIR regarding a missing person.

The court directed the SHO to register the case and appear in the next hearing.

Recent Stories

Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs

Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs

1 minute ago
 US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tar ..

US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tariffs, jobs

1 minute ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) C ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq slams In ..

2 minutes ago
 Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to ..

Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to highway patrolling units

2 minutes ago
 Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika ..

Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika Gali widening project

2 minutes ago
 PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missi ..

PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missing persons' cases

2 minutes ago
One killed, four injured in house fire

One killed, four injured in house fire

2 minutes ago
 UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in S ..

UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in South Sudan: UNMISS

51 minutes ago
 Non-PTA phones worth Rs40 million seized in Hyder ..

Non-PTA phones worth Rs40 million seized in Hyderabad

51 minutes ago
 SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar chai ..

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar chairs crime meeting

51 minutes ago
 Bilawal extends greetings to country's women on In ..

Bilawal extends greetings to country's women on Int'l women's day

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sets March 31, 2025, Deadline for Afghan ..

Pakistan Sets March 31, 2025, Deadline for Afghan Citizen Card Holders to Leave

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan