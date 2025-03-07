PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missing persons' cases

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday held a hearing on 11 petitions related to missing persons, and sought responses from both the provincial and federal governments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday held a hearing on 11 petitions related to missing persons, and sought responses from both the provincial and Federal governments.

The hearing was presided over by Acting Chief Justice Justice SM Attiq Shah, with the Deputy Attorney General, Additional Advocate General, and police focal persons present in court.

During the proceedings, the court was informed that reports for five cases had already been submitted by the relevant authorities, while reports for the remaining six cases were still awaited.

The court directed the concerned institutions to submit the pending reports.

One petitioner appeared before the court and stated that his son-in-law had gone missing from Bara, while another petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that his client had been taken from the Torkham border, but it remained unclear who had detained him and why.

The court then sought a response from the federal government regarding the matter.

Additionally, a petition was filed at Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station in Peshawar, complaining about the non-registration of an FIR regarding a missing person.

The court directed the SHO to register the case and appear in the next hearing.