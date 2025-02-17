PHC seeks reply on use of Govt vehicles after duty hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Peshawar High Court on Monday sought a response from the Federal and provincial governments regarding the use of government vehicles after duty hours.

A hearing was conducted on a petition against the misuse of official vehicles beyond working hours.

The case was heard by Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Qazi Jawad Ahsanullah.

Petitioner’s lawyer, Advocate Malik Salman Khan, argued that government officials extensively use official vehicles after duty hours, even for private events.

He emphasized that these vehicles are purchased with taxpayers’ money, and their misuse places a burden on the national treasury.

The court has issued notices to both the governments.

APP/adi