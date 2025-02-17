Open Menu

PHC Seeks Reply On Use Of Govt Vehicles After Duty Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PHC seeks reply on use of Govt vehicles after duty hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Peshawar High Court on Monday sought a response from the Federal and provincial governments regarding the use of government vehicles after duty hours.

A hearing was conducted on a petition against the misuse of official vehicles beyond working hours.

The case was heard by Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Qazi Jawad Ahsanullah.

Petitioner’s lawyer, Advocate Malik Salman Khan, argued that government officials extensively use official vehicles after duty hours, even for private events.

He emphasized that these vehicles are purchased with taxpayers’ money, and their misuse places a burden on the national treasury.

The court has issued notices to both the governments.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figue ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic

20 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..

1 hour ago
 ‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to st ..

‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..

1 hour ago
 GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems sem ..

GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait

1 hour ago
 Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 202 ..

Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three ..

NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval

2 hours ago
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in U ..

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting

3 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

4 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan