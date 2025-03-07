PHC Seeks Reply Over Non-removal Of Faisal Javed’s Name From PNIL
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) in Friday sought a response from the Federal government regarding the non-removal of Senator Faisal Javed’s name from the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).
A two-member bench, comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, heard the petition filed by Faisal Javed against the inclusion of his name in the list.
During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Sanaullah and FIA Director Inamullah Gandapur appeared before the court.
Justice Waqar Ahmad directed that the court’s previous order regarding the case be read aloud. In response, the Deputy Attorney General read out the court order.
The FIA representative explained that court orders had been communicated to the head office, and Faisal Javed’s name was initially removed from the list. However, due to FIRs registered in Islamabad, his name was re-added upon Islamabad Police’s request on March 5.
Justice Waqar Ahmad remarked that this process could continue indefinitely Names could be removed and then re-added under new cases.The court sought an explanation from the federal government.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s response, the court sought an explanation from the federal government and warned that failure to comply with court orders could lead to action against the responsible officials.
