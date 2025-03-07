Open Menu

PHC Seeks Reply Over Non-removal Of Faisal Javed’s Name From PNIL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

PHC seeks reply over non-removal of Faisal Javed’s name from PNIL

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) in Friday sought a response from the Federal government regarding the non-removal of Senator Faisal Javed’s name from the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, heard the petition filed by Faisal Javed against the inclusion of his name in the list.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Sanaullah and FIA Director Inamullah Gandapur appeared before the court.

Justice Waqar Ahmad directed that the court’s previous order regarding the case be read aloud. In response, the Deputy Attorney General read out the court order.

The FIA representative explained that court orders had been communicated to the head office, and Faisal Javed’s name was initially removed from the list. However, due to FIRs registered in Islamabad, his name was re-added upon Islamabad Police’s request on March 5.

Justice Waqar Ahmad remarked that this process could continue indefinitely Names could be removed and then re-added under new cases.The court sought an explanation from the federal government.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s response, the court sought an explanation from the federal government and warned that failure to comply with court orders could lead to action against the responsible officials.

Recent Stories

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TD ..

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case

5 minutes ago
 Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

13 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 J ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team

17 minutes ago
 12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

32 minutes ago
 DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

1 hour ago
ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

1 hour ago
 Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

3 hours ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

3 hours ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan