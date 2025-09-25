Open Menu

PHC Seeks Report On Swat Tourist Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PHC seeks report on Swat tourist tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Peshawar High Court on Thursday has ordered the Chief Secretary to submit a report on actions taken against officials responsible for the Swat tragedy, in which 12 tourists from Punjab lost their lives.

During a hearing on a petition concerning the incident, Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah questioned the Chief Secretary about steps taken against those found negligent.

The Chief Secretary informed the court that the responsible individuals had been identified in a Provincial Inspection Team report and that the report would be presented soon.

The Chief Justice expressed concern that the government has not yet acted on the report. A representative from the inspection team stated that a charge sheet has been prepared and delivered to those accountable.

The court has given a seven-day deadline to submit the action report. Chief Justice emphasized the seriousness of the incident, noting that 12 lives were lost and that the responsible institutions and officials have been clearly identified.

