PHC serves notices to KP govt, Secretary Education against shifting of educational board

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench, while accepting the writ petition of social worker Sajjad Khan against the transfer of Abbottabad Education Board, has issued notices to the provincial government and education secretary for hearing.

According to the details, a writ petition number WP100A/22 Sajid Khan vs. KPK Government was filed through the mediation of Abdul Raoof Jadoon Advocate; PHC formed a two-member bench which heard the petition and issued notices to the provincial government and education secretary for hearing of the cases.

While talking to the media on the occasion, Abdul Raoof Khan said that the provincial government should introduce educational reforms, but they would not allow the abolition of the education board under the guise of education reforms.

Sajjad Khan said that ABISE was providing facilities to the people of the Hazara division at their doorstep. It was a public interest issue and it would be better to get the verdict through the court in favour of the masses rather than discussing it with political leadership, he added.

Sajjad said that this was the constituency of the acting governor and Speaker KPK assembly, adding it was very unfortunate that instead of facilitating the masses, KP government has put the people in trouble.