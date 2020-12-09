UrduPoint.com
PHC Set Aside 35 Years Imprisonment In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court on Wednesday set aside 35 years imprisonment and Rs. 500000 fine of accused Arshid Bacha of Kernal Sher Khan Village Swabi in murder case.

The court has directed his forthwith release from jail.

Accused was convicted by model court Swabi on 06.06.

2020 and the same was challenged before the high court.

Accused was charged for murder of his villager Sher and causing injuries to his sister-in law and the case was registered at Police Station Kalu Khan under Section 302/324 of PPC.

The accused was acquitted on grounds of contradictions in statements of witnesses and its conflict with the medical evidence.

Counsel for accused was Shabbir Hussain Gigyani advocate.

