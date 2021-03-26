UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Starts Investigation Into Child's Death In Private Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

PHC starts investigation into child's death in private hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday started investigation after taking notice of a child's death due to the alleged negligence in treatment at a local private hospital.

According to the PHC sources, Hafsah Umer (4.

5 year) was admitted in the private hospital for treatment of her fractured arm. However, she did not survive post-operation complications despite remaining on ventilator for two days.

A two-member team of the PHC visited the hospital, carried out an initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and took statements of the doctors concerned.

Related Topics

Punjab Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Saudi air defence forces intercept, destroy Houthi ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

52 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.