(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday started investigation after taking notice of a child's death due to the alleged negligence in treatment at a local private hospital.

According to the PHC sources, Hafsah Umer (4.

5 year) was admitted in the private hospital for treatment of her fractured arm. However, she did not survive post-operation complications despite remaining on ventilator for two days.

A two-member team of the PHC visited the hospital, carried out an initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and took statements of the doctors concerned.