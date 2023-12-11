Open Menu

PHC Stops ECP From Final Verdict On PTI Intra-party Election

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PHC stops ECP from final verdict on PTI intra-party election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court here Monday stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan from announcing the final verdict on the Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf's intra-party election.

The division bench, comprising Justice Syed Muhammad Atique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed, sought a report from the ECP before adjourning the case until December 19, 2023.

The court passed the order on the PTI petition. PTI Chairman, barrister Gohar Ali, Qazi Muhammad Anwar, and other lawyers appeared before the bench.

Barrister Gohar said that he was elected as chairman of the PTI unopposed in the December 2 party intra-election. He said that Akbar S Babar had filed an application in the ECP against the election result. He said Akbar S Babar was not a member of the party and had no authority to challenge the election result.

