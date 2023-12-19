PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from giving its decision in PTI’s intra-party election and election symbol case till December 21.

Justice SM Atiq Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah conducted the hearing on the writ petition of PTI against the election commission’s notice regarding the intra-party election and election symbol.

The ECP’s lawyer Advocate Mohsin Kamran told the court that he had just submitted a reply. PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan demanded the provision of a copy of the reply.

Justice SM Atiq Shah said that it was a legal right of the petitioner and assured them that a copy of the ECP reply would be provided to them.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requested an extension in interim relief against the Election Commission’s notices. The court granted the relief till December 21.