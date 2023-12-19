Open Menu

PHC Stops ECP From Issuing Orders In PTI's Intra Party Elections, Election Symbol Case

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PHC stops ECP from issuing orders in PTI's intra party elections, election symbol case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from giving its decision in PTI’s intra-party election and election symbol case till December 21.

Justice SM Atiq Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah conducted the hearing on the writ petition of PTI against the election commission’s notice regarding the intra-party election and election symbol.

The ECP’s lawyer Advocate Mohsin Kamran told the court that he had just submitted a reply. PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan demanded the provision of a copy of the reply.

Justice SM Atiq Shah said that it was a legal right of the petitioner and assured them that a copy of the ECP reply would be provided to them.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requested an extension in interim relief against the Election Commission’s notices. The court granted the relief till December 21.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan December From Court

Recent Stories

Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of p ..

Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of police raid at her home

45 minutes ago
 At least 118 dead, several others injured in earth ..

At least 118 dead, several others injured in earthquake in Northwest China

2 hours ago
 Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional sec ..

Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

5 hours ago
 4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

14 hours ago
Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

14 hours ago
 NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on W ..

NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on Women’s Digital Inclusion'

14 hours ago
 Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, in ..

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, injures 178

14 hours ago
 NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corr ..

NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corruption

14 hours ago
 Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

14 hours ago
 World migrants day observed

World migrants day observed

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan