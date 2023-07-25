PHC stops NAB arresting BRT contractor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court on Tuesday stopped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting a Bus Rapid Transit project contractor in an inquiry of a corruption case.

The bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmed and Justice Faheem Wali sought a detailed response from NAB on the next hearing on September 25.

The bench allowed NAB to continue the inquiry but should not arrest the contractor.

The counsel of the petitioner Shamail Ahmed Butt Advocate told the court that NAB had started BRT inquiry despite the fact that in 2017, a writ was filed against BRT and the court declared the contract transparent.

He said that another bench ordered an inquiry but the Supreme Court declared the inquiry null and void.

He contended that the BRT contract was done according to law and now the petitioner was being harassed.