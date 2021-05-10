UrduPoint.com
PHC, Sub-missions In UK To Remain Close On Eid Holidays

10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

PHC, sub-missions in UK to remain close on Eid holidays

The High Commission for Pakistan (PHC) in London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on May 12 to 14 on the occasion of Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The High Commission for Pakistan (PHC) in London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on May 12 to 14 on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The community members, seeking consular assistance for any emergency, were requested to call on the emergency contact numbers of the Pakistan High Commission, London and the respective consulates, available on the High Commission's website: www.phclondon.org.London, a press release on Monday said

More Stories From Pakistan

