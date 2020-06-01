UrduPoint.com
PHC, Subordinate Judiciary Opened

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:20 PM

PHC, Subordinate judiciary opened

Thousands of litigants reached the courts for hearing of the cases pending for a long time due to Coronavirus.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) The Peshawar High Court and the subordinate district judiciary on Monday resumed hearing of the case after long pause earlier due to Coronavirus.

The litigants who were in thousands rushed to Peshawar High Court and districts courts as the judges sat to hear cases pending after a long time.

The people were not following the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) directed by the government in fight against Coronavirus.

The sources said that all branches of the Peshawar High Court and subordinate judiciary were opened for the public.

The courts in the KP were closed on May 12 due to coronavirus pandemic that claimed hundreds of lives across the country.

