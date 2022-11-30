UrduPoint.com

PHC Summons Director Zoo Over Death Of Snakes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PHC summons Director Zoo over death of snakes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Taking notice of snakes' deaths in the Peshawar Zoo, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) here on Wednesday summoned the Director of the Zoo to explain the situation.

A two-member bench of the PHC comprising Chief Justice Qaisar Rasheed and Justice Ejaz Anwar was hearing the case regarding the death of two snakes in Peshawar Zoo.

Additional Advocate General Sikandar Hayat Shah and Director Peshawar Zoo were present in the court. The Chief Justice said the court got information regarding the deaths of two snakes in the Zoo through media and asked the Director Zoo to explain the real cause of the animals' death.

The Director Zoo said that these snakes belonged to a contractor and he was responsible for taking care of the animal.

To a question from the honorable judge, the Director Peshawar Zoo said that there was no shortage of funds to feed the animals in Peshawar Zoo however the two snakes died of cold. The court adjourned the hearing of the case.

