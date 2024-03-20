PHC Summons Officials Over Rising Prices Of Food In Ramazan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Peshawar High Court heard a petition on Wednesday regarding the increase in prices of food items during Ramazan and has summoned the Chief Secretary, Secretary Food, and DG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority.
The two-member bench consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmed ordered the Chief Secretary and other relevant officers to explain the steps taken in this regard on Thursday.
Assistant Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority, and officials from the Food Department appeared in court.
The petitioner’s lawyer, Abbas Sangin, informed the court that prices have doubled and the official price list is not being implemented.
Justice Ijaz Anwar expressed concern that simply arresting a few individuals would not solve the problem and emphasized the need for practical steps from the government.
The court highlighted the seriousness of the issue and criticized the delay in submitting the report by the district administration.
Justice Ijaz Anwar directed the concerned government officials to ensure the implementation of the official price list not only during Ramazan but also after the holy month.
The petitioner's advocate raised concerns about the discrepancy between official prices and actual market prices, citing examples such as meat being sold at a much higher rate than the government-stipulated price.
The court adjourned the hearing until Thursday and summoned the Chief Secretary, Secretary Food, and DG KP Food Authority for further clarification on the matter.
APP/ijz/1330
