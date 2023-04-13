PHC summons VC, stakeholders in UoP closure case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A two members bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) has summoned the Vice-Chancellor, Peshawar University, Teachers Association and presidents of all university employees' unions on April 20 in the closure of the Peshawar university case.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmed wherein the Advocate General, counsel for the petitioners, and Legal Advisor of UoP presented their arguments.

UoP legal advisor argued that due to the prolonged strike of tea hers the precious time of students was being wasted adding that students were facing severe problems since last two months.

The court issued summon notices to all stakeholders and adjourned hearing till April 20.