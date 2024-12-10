Open Menu

PHC Suspends Anti-corruption Notice Served To Ex KP Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PHC suspends anti-corruption notice served to ex KP minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad on Tuesday suspended an anti-corruption notice issued to PTI leader and member of the National Assembly Atif Khan.

The court also issued notices to the provincial government and the Anti-Corruption Department, seeking their response.

Atif Khan’s counsel informed the court that the notice was related to the Malam Jabba and Fazl Garden cases.

The court acknowledged that the Malam Jabba case had previously been brought before PHC and noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had closed its inquiry into the matter.

The lawyer added that following NAB’s closure of the case, the PHC had also disposed it of.

However, the Anti-Corruption Department had now reopened the investigation and issued a notice to Atif Khan.

After hearing the arguments, the court suspended the notice and sought a detailed response from the provincial government and the Anti-Corruption Department.

Related Topics

Hearing National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court National Accountability Bureau From Government Court

Recent Stories

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

2 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

3 hours ago
 PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

5 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

17 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

17 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

18 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

18 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan