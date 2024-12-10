PHC suspends anti-corruption notice served to ex KP minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad on Tuesday suspended an anti-corruption notice issued to PTI leader and member of the National Assembly Atif Khan.

The court also issued notices to the provincial government and the Anti-Corruption Department, seeking their response.

Atif Khan’s counsel informed the court that the notice was related to the Malam Jabba and Fazl Garden cases.

The court acknowledged that the Malam Jabba case had previously been brought before PHC and noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had closed its inquiry into the matter.

The lawyer added that following NAB’s closure of the case, the PHC had also disposed it of.

However, the Anti-Corruption Department had now reopened the investigation and issued a notice to Atif Khan.

After hearing the arguments, the court suspended the notice and sought a detailed response from the provincial government and the Anti-Corruption Department.