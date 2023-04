PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Peshawar High Court on Tuesday suspended the schedule of by-election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be held on April 30 in three Constituencies of the National Assembly.

The court reserved judgment on the petition related to April 30 by-election and gave a short verdict.

The court issued a notice to the parties.