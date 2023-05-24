UrduPoint.com

PHC Suspends Arrest Warrant Of Five PTI Workers Under MPO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PHC suspends arrest warrant of five PTI workers under MPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday suspended the arrest warrant of five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including former provincial minister Anwar Zaib and Ajmal Khan under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah heard the case and directed each accused to submit Rs 200,000 surety bonds to the DC office concerned that they would not participate in any such activities in the future.

The petitioners' lawyers submitted that his applicants were peaceful citizens and the cases had been registered against them on the basis of their affiliation with PTI.

The court restrained the district administration of Bajaur from arresting the accused under the MPO-3 and suspended the arrest warrants.

The bench also directed the district administration to submit the evidence within three days.

