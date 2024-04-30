PHC Suspends ECP’s Summon Notice Issued To KP CM In Assets’ Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed on Tuesday suspended the suo moto notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan related to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s assets case.
The court issued a notice to ECP seeking a reply for issuing a summon notice to Ali Amin for an explanation of his previous years' statements related to assets.
The petitioner’s counsel contended that it was no longer the authority of ECP to ask for the previous year's assets’ details, adding that all the details were available on the website of the Election Commission.
It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had issued a notice to KP CM to appear before the commission on April 30 and submit details of his last year’s assets.
Recent Stories
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
21 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan24 seconds ago
-
DOAM completes 80 percent excavation & cleaning work on Mai Qamro Mosque20 minutes ago
-
Mill owner booked, Rs 4.59mln fine imposed over power pilferage21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 175,700 cusecs water30 minutes ago
-
17 killed, 23 injured in KP due to rain related incidents: PDMA31 minutes ago
-
PNCA to organize art exhibition, book launch on May 631 minutes ago
-
Parents, Society cooperation vital to help eliminate polio virus: Dr Mukhtar51 minutes ago
-
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi54 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today1 hour ago
-
Shumail Daud terms PM Shahbaz Sharif' visit to S.Arabia fruitful1 hour ago
-
APHC affirms Pakistan as benefactor and ambassador of Kashmiris’ cause2 hours ago
-
PM satisfied as $1.1 bln final IMF tranche to bring in economic stability2 hours ago