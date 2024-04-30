Open Menu

PHC Suspends ECP’s Summon Notice Issued To KP CM In Assets’ Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PHC suspends ECP’s summon notice issued to KP CM in assets’ case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed on Tuesday suspended the suo moto notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan related to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s assets case.

The court issued a notice to ECP seeking a reply for issuing a summon notice to Ali Amin for an explanation of his previous years' statements related to assets.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that it was no longer the authority of ECP to ask for the previous year's assets’ details, adding that all the details were available on the website of the Election Commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had issued a notice to KP CM to appear before the commission on April 30 and submit details of his last year’s assets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Shakeel April All Court

Recent Stories

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

54 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

13 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

13 hours ago
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

13 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

13 hours ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

14 hours ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

14 hours ago
 Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

14 hours ago
 Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter ..

Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan