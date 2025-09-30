PHC Suspends Notices Issued To Journalists Under PECA Act
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Peshawar High Court has temporarily suspended notices issued to journalists under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).
A two-member bench, comprising Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Khurshid Iqbal, issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by journalists.
The court also served notices to the National Cyber Crime Wing and other concerned authorities, directing them to submit a detailed reply at the next hearing.
During proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that his clients, who are professional journalists, had been served notices by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing without any mention of a specific crime or allegation.
He further pointed out that the High Court had previously suspended similar notices and that clear directives were already in place.
After considering the arguments, the bench ordered the suspension of all such notices and instructed the authorities to provide a detailed response in the upcoming hearing.
