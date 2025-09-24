PHC Takes Notice Of Alleged Mismanagement In AMC
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench has taken notice of alleged mismanagement and irregularities in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and directed the hospital administration to submit a detailed para-wise reply within one month.
The directive came during the hearing of a writ petition filed in public interest by Advocate Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Zakaria.
The court ordered the Chairman of the board of Governors, Dean/CEO, Hospital Director, and Medical Director of Ayub Medical Complex to provide a comprehensive response to all allegations mentioned in the petition.
The petition alleged that the fee for OPD slips had been increased to Rs. 100, patients were being supplied with substandard medicines, and vital medical equipment, including CT scan, MRI, and X-ray machines, often remained non-functional, creating severe hardships for patients instead of providing relief.
Declaring the matter as serious in nature, the court directed the nominated officials to file their replies within one month.
