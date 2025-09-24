Open Menu

PHC Takes Notice Of Alleged Mismanagement In AMC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM

PHC takes notice of alleged mismanagement in AMC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench has taken notice of alleged mismanagement and irregularities in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and directed the hospital administration to submit a detailed para-wise reply within one month.

The directive came during the hearing of a writ petition filed in public interest by Advocate Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Zakaria.

The court ordered the Chairman of the board of Governors, Dean/CEO, Hospital Director, and Medical Director of Ayub Medical Complex to provide a comprehensive response to all allegations mentioned in the petition.

The petition alleged that the fee for OPD slips had been increased to Rs. 100, patients were being supplied with substandard medicines, and vital medical equipment, including CT scan, MRI, and X-ray machines, often remained non-functional, creating severe hardships for patients instead of providing relief.

Declaring the matter as serious in nature, the court directed the nominated officials to file their replies within one month.

Recent Stories

UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ..

UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ties

22 minutes ago
 US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to unde ..

US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution

25 minutes ago
 China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow ..

China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow with UAE as guest of honour

52 minutes ago
 United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meetin ..

United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meeting in New York

52 minutes ago
 TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Ra ..

TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed

1 hour ago
 China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations

China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations

1 hour ago
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2 ..

Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC

1 hour ago
 World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform age ..

World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda

2 hours ago
 Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Ga ..

Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with numb ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..

2 hours ago
 Korea's ICT service exports up 19% in H1

Korea's ICT service exports up 19% in H1

2 hours ago
 OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank announce five new AI data ..

OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank announce five new AI data centres in US

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan