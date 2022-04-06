UrduPoint.com

PHC Takes Notice Of Illegal Construction Near Kabul, Sardaryab Rivers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 07:31 PM

PHC takes notice of illegal construction near Kabul, Sardaryab Rivers

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid in case of the illegal construction near Kabul and Sardaryab rivers directed the district administration to take immediate action against the persons involved in encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid in case of the illegal construction near Kabul and Sardaryab rivers directed the district administration to take immediate action against the persons involved in encroachments.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Shakeel Ahmed conducted the hearing of the case related to illegal constructions near Kabul River and Sardaryab.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda, Additional Secretary Irrigation, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters were present in court.

Illegal occupation of rivers has been ended, report submitted in court said. Relevant departments should provide protection to such places, Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid said.

He said that the occupancy was due to weakness of administration. The court has to take notice for protection of rivers, the Chief Justice said. He questioned the district administration and the irrigation department that how people involved in such practice have made illegal construction.

This is the job of the government and relevant departments to take care of all such land so that to stop such practice once for all, Chief Justice said.

Chief Justice PHC directed the concerned department to submit a detailed report on river protection and future plans in court.

Later the court adjourned hearing till May 25.

