PHC teams seal 20,810 quackery outlets so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 20,810 quackery outlets, while its teams have visited over 47,600 treatment centres across the province so far.

According to available information, new businesses had been started on 15,000 quackery outlets.

The PHC teams had sealed the maximum number of 1,075 quacks centres in Lahore, Faisalabad 723, Gujranwala 612 and Sheikhupura 576.

During the last week, the Commission's teams have sealed 46 quacks centres in six cities after checking 299 treatment centres for quackery.

Out of these, 13 each centres were in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, Lahore 8, and six each in Okara and Depalpur.

In Lahore, Labaik Medical Store, Fazal Amjad Homoeo Clinic, Pray Foundation Homoeopathic Clinic, Rehman Dental Clinic, Tanveer Clinic, Ali Homeopathic Centre, Ariyan Clinic and Aziz Clinic were sealed.

Moreover, the Commission has also imposed a fine of more than Rs.410 million on quacks.