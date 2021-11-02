PHC terms non-party-based elections unconstitutional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar High Court on Tuesday termed the holding of Neighborhood and Village Council elections on non-party-based was unconstitutional.

The court was hearing petitions filed by Hamayatullah Mayar, Ikram Khan Durrani, and Mushtaq Ahmad Khan against the holding of local government elections on non-party-basis.

The court directed the Election Commission to conduct party-based Neighborhood and Village Council elections. The court also issued directives to the Returning Officer to accept party base nomination papers of the candidate contesting election on Village and Neighborhood Council.