UrduPoint.com

PHC To Finalise Guidelines For Hospital Emergency Departments

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 08:00 PM

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency departments

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has initiated the process of finalising guidelines for hospital emergency departments, according to a spokesperson for the commission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has initiated the process of finalising guidelines for hospital emergency departments, according to a spokesperson for the commission.

A committee has been constituted to complete the consultation process and submit recommendations within a fortnight. In this regard, a consultation meeting, chaired by Chief Executive Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz, was held here on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Saqib Aziz highlighted the importance of proper management of emergencies in the 'golden hour' to save lives. He emphasised the need to train doctors, nurses and paramedics in emergency medicine, and life-saving skills. He also underlined the need for inculcating professionalism, ethical practices and character-building in the medical graduates. "Due to high-level of stress and fear of aggression by the accompanying relatives of the critically ill patients, the emergency staff must be properly skilled and provided a safe working environment and rewarding service structure," he added.

Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sulariya presented key features of the draft guidelines, and invited inputs. The participants highly appreciated the PHC initiative, and lauded commission's role in bringing improvement in the healthcare service delivery. Upon completion of the consultations, Dr Saqib constituted a committee, comprising emergency experts, which would complete consultations, and submit its recommendations to the PHC within 15 days.

President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Prof Shoaib Shafi, Senior Vice-President Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Dean Academics CPSP Prof Ghulam Mustafa Arain, Director Licensing and Accreditation PHC Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua were present besides emergency medicine experts from the specialised public and private sector hospitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Gold From

Recent Stories

Minister sings agreement to establish Mega City No ..

Minister sings agreement to establish Mega City Nowshera

3 minutes ago
 Vendors breaking ban on sale of sacrificial animal ..

Vendors breaking ban on sale of sacrificial animals on roads

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner asks departments concerned to ensure ..

Commissioner asks departments concerned to ensure arrangements prior to rains

3 minutes ago
 GLOF event occurs in Arkari area of Chitral

GLOF event occurs in Arkari area of Chitral

4 minutes ago
 THF, HarKaam sign MoU to support economy

THF, HarKaam sign MoU to support economy

7 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates library at Shahpur Jahania

DC inaugurates library at Shahpur Jahania

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.