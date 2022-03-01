PHC to monitor service quality of hospitals empanelled with Sehat Card

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday directed Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) to monitor service quality at empanelled hospitals with the Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday directed Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) to monitor service quality at empanelled hospitals with the Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card.

She issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review performance of PHC, here at PHC. Chief Executive Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz, Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Director Licensing Dr Noor Janjua, Director Human Resource Asif Habib and Director Complaints Dr Syed Samoon Masood were present in the meeting.

The CEO PHC briefed the Minister about the performance of the commission and new initiatives in healthcare.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that the PHC was ensuring service quality for patients in hospitals across the province, adding that in order to facilitate families holding Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card, the treatment of patients in empanelled hospitals was being monitored regularly through the PHC.

She said that government hospitals in Punjab were taking key steps to ensure safe treatment of patients, adding that counseling of relatives was very important regarding the treatment of patients in hospitals.

Yasmin Rashid said that patient must not face any problem regarding treatment in any government hospital, asserting that treatment cost on agreed rates was being constantly monitored in all hospitals.

CEO PHC Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz said that training sessions of healthcare workers were being conducted by various medical universities, adding that standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been prepared for ICUs of hospitals in Punjab.

He said that recommendations had been sent to the Health department for amendments in the laws of the PHC, adding that the PHC had so far issued 64,000 registrations and licenses to more than 42,000 government and non-government medical facilities. The PHC, he added, had so far raided more than 111,000 treatment centers and taken action against more than 36,000 quacks.