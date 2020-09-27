PHC to move ICJ against Hindus' killings: Vankwani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) would move International Court of Justice (ICJ) for seeking justice against the murders of eleven Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India last month, Patorn-in-Chief PHC, MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said on Sunday.

Addressing a news conference, he sought the help of the government for filing an application in International Court of Justice. A petition would also be filed in Supreme Court of Pakistan for seeking justice. Vowing to go all out for providing justice to the bereaved family, he said the Hindus were brutally murdered by (RAW) Research and Analysis Wing after their refusal to spy against their native country, Pakistan.

The other days sit in in front of Indian High Commission has exposed the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi's government, he said.

"Pakistani Hindu community demands independent, transparent investigations of gory incident and findings should also be shared with Pakistan. PHC had called off the sit in to avoid disturbance to general public's movement.

He urged the Indian government to come out of the blame game and work for the prosperity and development of the region. Questioning steps taken by Indian government in recent past, he said that introducing citizenship act and revoking articles from the constitution are not for the service of humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrimati Mukhi, a surviving lady of the murdered family, said India did not allow them to see the dead bodies of the deceased family members.

Shrimati Mukhi said that she will not stop protesting until she receives Justice.