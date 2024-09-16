Open Menu

PHC To Organise Awareness Seminar On Dengue Treatment

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PHC to organise awareness seminar on dengue treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) will organise an awareness seminar for the dengue treating medics this coming Thursday.

The seminar will be jointly chaired by Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir.

Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz will highlight the Commission’s pivotal role in advancing patient safety and elevating the quality of healthcare services for dengue patients and future strategies aimed at managing the dengue fever.

Chairperson of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) Prof Muhammad Imran Hasan Khan will highlight the role of the Group in combating the dengue epidemic through capacity-building of the healthcare service providers across Punjab. Head of the Medicine Department at Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Tanvir-us-Salam, as the keynote speaker, will focus on the diagnosis and management of dengue cases.

