PHC To Organise Awareness Seminar On Dengue Treatment
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) will organise an awareness seminar for the dengue treating medics this coming Thursday.
The seminar will be jointly chaired by Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir.
Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz will highlight the Commission’s pivotal role in advancing patient safety and elevating the quality of healthcare services for dengue patients and future strategies aimed at managing the dengue fever.
Chairperson of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) Prof Muhammad Imran Hasan Khan will highlight the role of the Group in combating the dengue epidemic through capacity-building of the healthcare service providers across Punjab. Head of the Medicine Department at Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Tanvir-us-Salam, as the keynote speaker, will focus on the diagnosis and management of dengue cases.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani Zaireen attending Urs of Khawaja Allauddin Sabir in India2 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee on law, order2 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Lasbela coaches collision12 minutes ago
-
36 new dengue cases reported in last 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, over 10kg narcotics recovered22 minutes ago
-
CM launches Children's Heart Surgery Programme32 minutes ago
-
CCPO for ensuring foolproof security for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations32 minutes ago
-
SAU achieves accreditation for 9 departments from NAEAC52 minutes ago
-
Advisor directs immediate anti-dengue fumigation in hotspots52 minutes ago
-
Partial eclipse of moon on Sept. 181 hour ago
-
District admin Abbottabad holds open court in Tehsil Havelian1 hour ago
-
Advisor chairs meeting on health development projects in Mardan1 hour ago