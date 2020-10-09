UrduPoint.com
PHC UK Confers Civil Award On Rehman Chishti MP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:52 PM

PHC UK confers Civil Award on Rehman Chishti MP

On behalf of the President of Pakistan, Pakistan's High Commissioner (PHC) to the United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan conferred the prestigious civil award "Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam" on Rehman Chishti MP

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :On behalf of the President of Pakistan, Pakistan's High Commissioner (PHC) to the United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan conferred the prestigious civil award "Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam" on Rehman Chishti MP.

The ceremony took place at the High Commission here on on October,8 (Thursday) 2020.

Speaking on this occasion, the High Commissioner commended Rehman Chishti's contribution as British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Pakistan towards promotion of bilateral trade between the UK and Pakistan.

Moazzam Ahmed Khan also appreciated Chishti's successful campaigns for GSP Plus trade status for Pakistan Post-Brexit and resumption of British Airways between the two countries.

The High Commissioner also acknowledged Chishti's role in highlighting the egregious violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces to silence the voice of the Kashmiris and also raising awareness about the conflict at various forums.

Khan termed Chishti as a role model for the youth and said the award was well deserved recognition of these services of Chishti.

In his remarks, Rehman Chishti thanked the Government of Pakistan for bestowing the prestigious award on him.

He expressed resolve to continue working for further strengthening mutually beneficial ties between the two countries in diverse fields.

He hoped that Pakistan and the UK have enormous potential for increasing their trade volume manifold in future.

Chishti thanked the Government of Pakistan for organising British Parliamentarians' visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir which gave them an opportunity to know the plight of the Kashmiri victims of Indian shelling across the Line of Control (LoC).

He said it was regrettable that Indian Government did not allow the visit on its side.

Rehman Chishti is an active member of the UK's ruling Conservative Party and continues to be a British Member Parliament (MP) since 2010.

This year, the President of Pakistan was pleased to confer "Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam" on four British Pakistani parliamentarians, namely Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Lord Qurban Hussain, Yasmin Qureshi MPand Rehman Chishti MP in recognition of their outstanding servicesto Pakistan.

