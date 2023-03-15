UrduPoint.com

PHC, UoL Sign MoU On 'Patient Safety'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 08:57 PM

PHC, UoL sign MoU on 'Patient Safety'

The Punjab Healthcare Commission and the University of Lahore (UoL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 'Patient Safety' here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):The Punjab Healthcare Commission and the University of Lahore (UoL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 'Patient Safety' here on Wednesday.

Chairperson Board of Commissioners PHC Justice (retired) Muhammad Bilal Khan was the chief guest while Chairman Board of Governors University of Lahore Awais Rauf was the guest of honour. Rector Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Principal University College of Medicine Prof Dr Mehwish Arooj, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz, Commissioner PHC Dr Talat Afza, Directors Commission Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Salariya and Dr. Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Principal University College of Dentistry Prof Dr Riaz Waraich, Medical Superintendent Dr Zahid Pervaiz and others were also present. Prof. Muhammad Ashraf and Dr Saqib Aziz signed the MoU documents on behalf of their respective organisations.

Addressing the event, Justice (retired) Bilal Khan said after the MoU, both institutions would be mutually supportive, which would provide more support in ensuring the safe treatment of patients, and the Commission would continue to help in improving the quality of medical facilities. He further said that after the passing of the PHC Act in 2010, the Commission was established to implement the standards in private and government healthcare establishments (HCEs). "The PHC is currently instructing all qualified physicians to implement the standards. Now, all public and private hospitals, clinics, polyclinics and primary healthcare units are engaged in providing quality health services and redressal of patient grievances," he said, adding that the Commission was always in action against mismanagement, mishandling and practice of unregistered HCEs.

Speaking at the event, Awais Rauf said after signing the memorandum with the Commission, the University would be able to provide better facilities to patients. "The staff of the University, medical college, and teaching hospital will be able to benefit from the experts of the Commission, by which we will create more convenience for the patients after the grooming of our students, staff and doctors. It is gratifying that we have signed an MoU with the PHC and both institutions will benefit from this agreement in the future," he added.

Dr Saqib Aziz, while addressing the event, said before 2010, the PMDC and Nursing Council used to regulate the curriculum and examinations related to healthcare, but even then there was no organisation to regulate public and private hospitals, clinics and other HCEs. "Since the establishment of the PHC, we have registered more than 60,000 HCEs and issued 8,000 regular licences. The PHC has inspected 154,000 treatment centres to eliminate quackery and sealed more than 43,000 illegal centres, while around 30,000 people have quit their illegal businesses," he said.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said his organisation had signed different MoUs with various institutions. "It has been a tradition of the University to follow up on every MoU continuously. After this agreement with the Commission, we will improve patient safety by implementing all standards, SOPs and guidelines," he vowed while promising to conduct international conferences and seminars.

Prof Dr Mehwish Arooj and Dr Zahid Pervaiz also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Bilal Khan Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Event All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

2 minutes ago
 Babar's Zalmi likely to get partisan support again ..

Babar's Zalmi likely to get partisan support against Islamabad United

2 minutes ago
 UAE President appoints Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi as ..

UAE President appoints Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi as Secretary-General of UAE Medi ..

30 minutes ago
 Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy D ..

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy Director of World Government Su ..

45 minutes ago
 Workshop on Climate Change Education, Training and ..

Workshop on Climate Change Education, Training and Public Awareness

2 minutes ago
 Margalla Tigers, Pindi Warlords to clash in wheelc ..

Margalla Tigers, Pindi Warlords to clash in wheelchair cricket league's final

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.