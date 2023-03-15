PHC, UoL sign MoU on 'Patient Safety'

The Punjab Healthcare Commission and the University of Lahore (UoL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 'Patient Safety' here on Wednesday

Chairperson Board of Commissioners PHC Justice (retired) Muhammad Bilal Khan was the chief guest while Chairman Board of Governors University of Lahore Awais Rauf was the guest of honour. Rector Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Principal University College of Medicine Prof Dr Mehwish Arooj, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz, Commissioner PHC Dr Talat Afza, Directors Commission Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Salariya and Dr. Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Principal University College of Dentistry Prof Dr Riaz Waraich, Medical Superintendent Dr Zahid Pervaiz and others were also present. Prof. Muhammad Ashraf and Dr Saqib Aziz signed the MoU documents on behalf of their respective organisations.

Addressing the event, Justice (retired) Bilal Khan said after the MoU, both institutions would be mutually supportive, which would provide more support in ensuring the safe treatment of patients, and the Commission would continue to help in improving the quality of medical facilities. He further said that after the passing of the PHC Act in 2010, the Commission was established to implement the standards in private and government healthcare establishments (HCEs). "The PHC is currently instructing all qualified physicians to implement the standards. Now, all public and private hospitals, clinics, polyclinics and primary healthcare units are engaged in providing quality health services and redressal of patient grievances," he said, adding that the Commission was always in action against mismanagement, mishandling and practice of unregistered HCEs.

Speaking at the event, Awais Rauf said after signing the memorandum with the Commission, the University would be able to provide better facilities to patients. "The staff of the University, medical college, and teaching hospital will be able to benefit from the experts of the Commission, by which we will create more convenience for the patients after the grooming of our students, staff and doctors. It is gratifying that we have signed an MoU with the PHC and both institutions will benefit from this agreement in the future," he added.

Dr Saqib Aziz, while addressing the event, said before 2010, the PMDC and Nursing Council used to regulate the curriculum and examinations related to healthcare, but even then there was no organisation to regulate public and private hospitals, clinics and other HCEs. "Since the establishment of the PHC, we have registered more than 60,000 HCEs and issued 8,000 regular licences. The PHC has inspected 154,000 treatment centres to eliminate quackery and sealed more than 43,000 illegal centres, while around 30,000 people have quit their illegal businesses," he said.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said his organisation had signed different MoUs with various institutions. "It has been a tradition of the University to follow up on every MoU continuously. After this agreement with the Commission, we will improve patient safety by implementing all standards, SOPs and guidelines," he vowed while promising to conduct international conferences and seminars.

Prof Dr Mehwish Arooj and Dr Zahid Pervaiz also spoke on the occasion.