PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat symbol

This overturned the single-bench's December 26 decision, which had temporarily suspended the ECP's ruling until January 9.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday restored the Election Commission of Pakistan's review plea, reinstating the December 22 orders that removed the PTI's "bat" symbol.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court is set to announce its judgment on a similar petition tomorrow.

The PHC's decision was based on arguments from both sides, with the PTI claiming the ECP's action was illegal, and the ECP representative suggesting the matter should have been taken to the Supreme Court.

The Lahore proceedings involved a single-member bench reserving judgment on the PTI's symbol issue.

Justice Jawad Hassan highlighted the Supreme Court's stance against high court interference in election matters and suggested detailed research by political parties before filing cases.

The petitioner argued for similar directives in Punjab, prompting the court to seek written replies before adjourning the hearing.